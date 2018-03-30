Tracking an Easter Cold Front

Saturday looks great for any outdoor activities you have planned. It also looks like a great day to drive up to Lawton for the 5th season weather event taking place from 10AM to 2PM at the Museum of the Great Plains. We'll be there, come see us! Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s to lower and middle 80s. A strong cold front slowly drops in from the north Saturday evening with perhaps a slight chance for showers/storms. The best chances for rain will be to our east. It still looks like cooler air will move in for Easter Sunday, but some of the latest weather data suggest it may be slower to arrive and we may see temperatures in the 60s in the morning, falling into the 50s during the afternoon. It will be cloudy with some light drizzle. A quick warm up is expected early next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist