Very Strong Winds Today, Near Freezing Tonight

Its all about wind today. A cold front, now moving into northern Oklahoma, will blast into Texoma later this morning. Behind the front, north winds at 25 to 35 miles per hour with higher gusts. The front won't make a big impact on our temperatures today but it will make for a cold night and Wednesday morning, when temperatures will fall to the low 30s. A few towns could see freezing temperatures for a few hours around sunrise Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine and highs near 60.

We're back to the 70s Thursday, Then yet another cold front will blast in Friday bringing a chance of rain and cooler temperatures. There's a lot of uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday will probably be cool, Sunday considerably warmer.

- First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron