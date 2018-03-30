Warmer tonight before another cold front tomorrow

Temperatures have struggled so far today but there is clearing to the west along with a front making its way towards us from the west. By late this evening, temperatures will have risen to the 60s in Texas and upper 50s in Oklahoma. By morning, we should all be in the 60s. Winds tonight will be breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph. A cold front will move through between sunrise and noon with winds getting even stronger behind the front. Wind gusts will be above 40 mph at times. Temperatures could rise into the upper 60s but with the strong northerly breeze, it'll be hard to warm up too much.

Wednesday will be cooler again with highs near 60 degrees before a quick warm-up on Thursday (highs in the low 70s) ahead of yet another cold front. Friday and Saturday look cooler as well with clouds and maybe a small chance of rain. Very similar to this past Easter weekend. Our current weather pattern keeps these cold fronts coming in on a regular occurrence with only 1-2 days of spring temperatures before another front. Not a great pattern for warm air and rain lovers. It's also not fun to forecast with daily highs changing by as much as 10° thanks to the timing of these cold fronts. Have a great week!

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder