Warming up the next two days, some severe weather possible Friday

We were cool again today and tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as last night. Our lows will bottom out in the low 40s by morning. We'll quickly warm up and be in the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures could be even warmer on Friday in the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will move in during the evening and give us a chance of severe weather (see below) but mainly make it very cold Saturday. Lows could be close to the upper 20s Saturday morning so you'll need to protect your plants again. We only warm up to around 50° by the afternoon. We quickly warm up back to the 70s on Sunday and next week looks more stable temperature wise.

As for rain and storm chances, we could see an isolated shower or storm late Thursday night into early Friday. Everything should be gone by early morning. As the cold front moves through during the evening hours, we could see some strong to severe storms. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Main threats will be hail and strong, damaging winds with the timing being 5-10 pm. One bit of good news, the highest severe threat, as of today, looks to be farther to the southeast and east. We'll also have to watch for light wintry precipitation early Saturday morning but no accumulation is expected and most stays to the north of us. Another round of showers will be possible Sunday.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder