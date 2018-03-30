Parents choose outfits for a chilly Easter weekend - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Parents choose outfits for a chilly Easter weekend

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Easter is a time where kids take pics with the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and dress up in breezy pastel colored clothing. With a cold front coming in this weekend, that means making sure those Easter outfits are good for the cool weather.

Parents shopping at Carter’s, a children’s clothing store in Wichita Falls, gave tips on what to do to prepare:

  • Wear a cardigan over sundresses
  • Layer long button-down shirts with a knit vest
  • Wear tights to keep legs and feet warm
  • Wear hats: newsboy hats, bucket hats, and sun hats

Using these tips allows kids to still look stylish for the holiday while also keeping warm.

