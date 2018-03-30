Parents choose outfits for a chilly Easter weekend

Easter is a time where kids take pics with the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and dress up in breezy pastel colored clothing. With a cold front coming in this weekend, that means making sure those Easter outfits are good for the cool weather.

Parents shopping at Carter’s, a children’s clothing store in Wichita Falls, gave tips on what to do to prepare:

Wear a cardigan over sundresses

Layer long button-down shirts with a knit vest

Wear tights to keep legs and feet warm

Wear hats: newsboy hats, bucket hats, and sun hats

Using these tips allows kids to still look stylish for the holiday while also keeping warm.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved