Smokin' In Action fundraiser benefits local non-profit

Pit-masters are searing steaks for the 3rd annual Smokin' In Action BBQ Fundraising Cook-Off Friday.

It is being put on by Christmas In Action which has been repairing homes of elderly and disabled homeowners in need in Wichita County since 1983.

"In action didn't know the living conditions within Wichita Falls and the area and some of them are just unbelievable," said Cassie Ahearn, Director of Christmas In Action. "So it humbles you, it makes you happy whenever you make someone safer in there home its a pretty good feeling it really and truly is."

The fun continues Saturday with the 2018 Smokin Hot Car Show starting at 9 a.m. Brisket will be served at 2 p.m.

It is all for a good cause and will be at 1113 Sheppard Access Road.

