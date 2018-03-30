Wichita Falls K-9 ministry offers comfort to Texans - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls K-9 ministry offers comfort to Texans

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Elijah comforts people through a K-9 ministry and a Wichita Falls church. (Source: KAUZ) Elijah comforts people through a K-9 ministry and a Wichita Falls church. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls church is offering a ministry unlike any other. 

On Friday, during a retirement ceremony at the Wichita Falls Public Safety Training Center, retired WFPD officer Eddie Carlton spoke about the K-9 Ministry. 

The service, through Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, involves a 2-year-old golden retriever named Elijah. 

Carlton has been training Elijah for the past six months to help soothe and comfort people who have been through traumatic experiences. 

Carlton said the idea sparked after seeing animals comfort those impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

It is a service Carlton and the church is happy to bring to the local area.

"People need something like this. They can rest and take comfort in just spending a few minutes with a peaceful animal," Carlton said. 

Carlton and Elijah have traveled to south Texas following Hurricane Harvey and Sutherland Springs following the deadly shooting inside a church. 

For more information about the K-9 Ministry, click here

