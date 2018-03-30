Salvation Army cleans up after tragedy

Salvation Army set to reopen this week after a pipe burst closed the building. Source: KAUZ

In February, the Salvation Army on the seventh street in Wichita Falls underwent major flooding that forced administrators to close the facility.

A water pipe burst and forced the building to flood.

"The ceiling tiles were just dropping to the floor," said Major Robert Green, at the Salvation Army.

"I just started to cry. I just did not know what to do."

The damage done forced Major Green to close the building down until clean up could happen.

Faith Mission on Travis street stepped in to take care of the clients that were housed at the Salvation Army.

"The Lord just brought all of these people to me," said Green. "I knew to contact insurance, but after that, I didn't know who to call."

The community would come together for the next month to help clean up what was lost.

The Salvation Army will reopen in better shape than before.

"This is once more a haven for those who need help," said Green. "I am blessed. I don't deserve this."

The Salvation Army hopes to be fully up and operating again by the end of the week.

