Blue Ribbon Trees aim to draw attention to abuse

Displays are going up ahead of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which begins Sunday, April 1.

Everyone is urged to take action by building a "Blue Ribbon Tree."

Organizers said the color symbolizes the bruises left behind by abuse.

The blue ribbons are also an international symbol that serves as a reminder that all of us have a responsibility to keep children safe.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to talk about something that a lot of times we don't hear about," said Lisa Drespachote, Program Director of Sheppard Family Advocacy Teen Abuse Center. "It's a great time to talk about statistics, what we can do as a community to prevent, what we can do to strengthen our own families, to keep those ties tighter and to prevent any type of abuse and neglect."

People are encouraged to leave their ribbon or display up during the entire month of April to serve as a reminder that anyone has the power to make a positive difference in the life of a child.

