Awards banquet celebrates K-9 successes

An awards banquet was held Friday following a week of K-9 testing in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)

An awards banquet was held Friday following a week of K-9 testing in Wichita Falls.

The week brought in law enforcement from across the region as K-9's took part in trials that showed their skills in areas like detecting drugs in rooms, hidden in vehicles and handler protection.

Congratulations and thank you to the dogs and their handlers for all the hard work they do.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved