HS scores & highlights: March 30

The MSU Texas softball team rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete a doubleheader sweep against Western New Mexico on Friday in Silver City

Hirschi's Lloyd Murray has committed to play football for the University of Mississippi / Source: KAUZ

Friday afternoon, Hirschi football defensive lineman Lloyd Murray, Jr. announced his college commitment! The consensus 3-star tackle announced on his Twitter page that he will attend the University of Mississippi in the SEC. As a junior, he helped lead the Huskies to their deepest playoff run in two decades. He chose Ole Miss over about twenty other big-time FBS offers. Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved