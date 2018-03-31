HS scores & highlights: March 30 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scores & highlights: March 30

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Vernon's Caroline Taylor connects for a 2-run home run in Vernon's 4-1 win over Burkburnett Friday / Source: KAUZ Vernon's Caroline Taylor connects for a 2-run home run in Vernon's 4-1 win over Burkburnett Friday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Soccer

Reg. I-4A Boys Bi-District

Burkburnett   0
Stephenville  2

Baseball

District 5-5A

Rider       7 (4-2)
Denison  0 (3-1)
RID: Maverick Folmar 6.2 IP, H, 13 K

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  5 (2-1)
Vernon         6 (1-1)
BURK: Led 5-0 after 1.5 innings
VER: Tyler Reeves 6 IP (relief), 0 R, Tyler Smith walk-off hit

District 8-3A

Holliday  7 (6-0)
Bowie     3 (3-3)
F/9
HOL: Blake Gray, Connor Cox 2 RBI each
BOW: Rylan Dorman 2 RBI

Nocona   11 (1-5)
City View  1 (0-5)
NOC: Logan Barnes, Braden Ohagen 2 RBI each

District 9-2A

Electra      12 (1-5)
Seymour  13 (5-1)
F/9

Windthorst  18 (5-1)
Olney            2 (2-4)
WIN: Sam McQuerry, Brayden Armstrong, Bryson Jackson 3 RBI each

District 10-2A

Saint Jo  7 (1-0)*
Tioga      6 (0-1)
*1A district record

Softball

District 5-5A

WFHS     9 (4-3)
Denison  2 (1-6)
WF: Kamryn Mitchell 2 RBI, Tiffany Tate 7 IP, 2 ER

Rider        0 (3-4)
Sherman  3 (3-4)

District 6-4A

#25 Burkburnett  1 (1-2)
#11 Vernon         4 (3-0)
VER: Jade Guzman 7 IP, 9 K, Caroline Taylor 2-R HR, Caitlin Brints 2 RBI

District 8-3A

Nocona       1 (0-8)
City View  13 (5-3)
F/5
CV: Mackenzie Cave 4 H, 5 RBI, Maddie Chalenburg 5 IP, H, 6 K

Henrietta  15 (4-4)
Boyd          1 (3-5)
HEN: Katie Erickson 4 RBI, Kylee Halter 4 H, 3 RBI

District 8-2A

#13 Petrolia  17 (5-1)
Quanah          0 (0-5)
F/3
PET: Lindy Alexander HR, Sam Deford, Kelsie Whalen 3 RBI each

Seymour  2 (3-3)
Electra     1 (2-4)



