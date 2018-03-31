Hirschi's Murray commits to Ole Miss

Hirschi's Lloyd Murray has committed to play football for the University of Mississippi / Source: KAUZ

Friday afternoon, Hirschi football defensive lineman Lloyd Murray, Jr. announced his college commitment!

The consensus 3-star tackle announced on his Twitter page that he will attend the University of Mississippi in the SEC.

As a junior, he helped lead the Huskies to their deepest playoff run in two decades.

He chose Ole Miss over about twenty other big-time FBS offers.

