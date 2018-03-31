Evangel Temple celebrates Easter with Eggsapalooza

One Texoma church celebrated Easter in an egg-citing way.

Evangel Temple held its Eggsapalooza today.

Hundreds came out for a prayer and a brief performance and then the kids took off in search of eggs.

Children's Pastor and Co-Children's Pastor Jamey and Stacy Pearson said its all about giving back to the community.

"It's awesome, we love ministering to the families in Texoma and we just love seeing all the kids come out and have such a great time, it fulfills our purpose to serve the community," Stacy said.

"It just blew out of the water with that, next year's gonna have to be much bigger and better," said Jamey. "This was fantastic and we want to thank everyone who showed up and next year it's just gonna be amazing."

There were also pony rides and a bounce house available for kids to enjoy.

