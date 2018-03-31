Evangel Temple celebrates Easter with Eggsapalooza - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Evangel Temple celebrates Easter with Eggsapalooza

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
One Texoma church celebrated Easter in an egg-citing way. (Source: RNN Texoma) One Texoma church celebrated Easter in an egg-citing way. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

One Texoma church celebrated Easter in an egg-citing way.

Evangel Temple held its Eggsapalooza today.

Hundreds came out for a prayer and a brief performance and then the kids took off in search of eggs.

Children's Pastor and Co-Children's Pastor Jamey and Stacy Pearson said its all about giving back to the community.

"It's awesome, we love ministering to the families in Texoma and we just love seeing all the kids come out and have such a great time, it fulfills our purpose to serve the community," Stacy said.

"It just blew out of the water with that, next year's gonna have to be much bigger and better," said Jamey. "This was fantastic and we want to thank everyone who showed up and next year it's just gonna be amazing."

There were also pony rides and a bounce house available for kids to enjoy.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr faces backlash for tweeting support of conspiracy theory

    Roseanne Barr faces backlash for tweeting support of conspiracy theory

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:20:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:28:52 GMT
    Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
    Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

    Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter.

    Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter.

  • Rally seeks justice for black man shot by police in backyard

    Rally seeks justice for black man shot by police in backyard

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 06:02:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:25:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protesters march down a street after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Protesters march down a street after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, ...

    Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city on the heels of an autopsy release that showed Stephon Clark was shot in...

    Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city on the heels of an autopsy release that showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.

  • Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

    Nightclub gunman's widow sobs as jury finds her not guilty

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:22:21 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:25:10 GMT
    (Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...(Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...

    In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...

    In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.

    •   
Powered by Frankly