Dozens attend Easter on the Trails

The Easter holiday might be for bunnies, but in Texoma, the horses got in on the action too.

Dozens showed up at Griffin Cattle and Equine in Holliday for Easter on the Trails.

The event featured trail rides, games, and of course the main event, egg hunts.

Owner of Griffin Cattle and Equine, Jared Griffin, said his favorite part is getting kids saddled up for the first time.

"Oh I just like taking these kids out on the trails," Griffin said. "Let them experience riding a horse for the first time, don't take five minutes and they fall in love with it."

Griffin said he plans on having more events and feels this is a good way to show off what the ranch is all about.

