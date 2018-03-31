Montague Co. community helps CASA

© A street festival in Bowie was held to raise $10,000 for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

A street festival fundraiser was held in Bowie to raise money for a non-profit that supports children in foster care on Saturday.

The Rack, The Brick & The Knife joined forces with The Jones Family Foundation and Montague County Child Welfare Board to raise $10,000 for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Red River. If CASA is able to raise that money by April 15, then the Priddy Foundation will match it.

The funds will go to hire a full-time CASA representative for Montague County and recruit more volunteers from the area.

CASA was close to shutting its doors in the county after it had only one volunteer to help 120 children in the county.

Tawni Jones, The Jones Family Foundation chairman, said when she heard the non-profit needed help she was more than happy to lend a hand. Jones organized the street festival together to raise the money.

"It was a tragedy," Jones said. "I knew I had to do something to make sure that we had our rep."

Helping the children is something dear to her heart.

"Through the years, we've raised 16 foster kids and a CASA rep is someone that's assigned to a foster child through the system," Jones said. "It may be the only consistent person they see throughout their life in the system."

Laura Grimsinger, CASA of Red River Executive Director, said the volunteers provide the children with love and support. She also said with the help of the county and people like Jones the organization has made strides to reach its goals and the fear of shutting down have faded.

"We were really pretty worried about that," Grimsinger said. "I've got to tell you, I'm not concerned at all. It's huge. Now, our volunteers are waiting for a case."

CASA has raised $3,000 as of Saturday and now has 17 volunteers.

Grimsinger she wants to have at least 30 more volunteers serve Montague County.

If you want to volunteer at CASA, you can go to its website.

