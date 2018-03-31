Pinwheels for Patsy's House kicks off next Saturday

The Wichita Falls Police Association will also be taking part and partnering with Patsy's House in the sale of their Be a Hero shirts.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and that means the annual Pinwheels for Patsy's House is about to start.

Next Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. 1,400 pinwheels will fill the lawn of Patterson Honda to kick off the month-long fundraiser for the children's advocacy center.

Each pinwheel represents a case of reported child abuse in Wichita County.

$20 removes one from the ground and helps the advocacy center continue their mission of working to reduce trauma to child abuse victims.

The Wichita Falls Police Association will also be taking part and partnering with Patsy's House in the sale of their Be a Hero shirts.The shirts range from $15-$25 and will be sold at the event.

