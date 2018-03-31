Wichita Falls Police Association partners with Patsy's House - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Police Association partners with Patsy's House

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The shirts cost between $15-$25 and will be sold at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Association will be taking part in the Pinwheels for Patsy's House event next Saturday.

The event will be at Patterson Honda and will feature a zip line, pony rides and food.

They will also be selling their Be a Hero shirts at the event.

The shirts cost between $15-$25 and will be sold at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patterson Honda is located off East Central Freeway in Wichita Falls.

