Wichita Falls Police Association partners with Patsy's House

Roseanne Barr expressed support for right-wing conspiracy theory on Twitter.
Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city on the heels of an autopsy release that showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.
President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.