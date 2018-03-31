Wichita Falls Police Association partners with Patsy's House

The shirts cost between $15-$25 and will be sold at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: Wichita Falls Police Association)

The Wichita Falls Police Association will be taking part in the Pinwheels for Patsy's House event next Saturday.

The event will be at Patterson Honda and will feature a zip line, pony rides and food.

They will also be selling their Be a Hero shirts at the event.

The shirts cost between $15-$25 and will be sold at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patterson Honda is located off East Central Freeway in Wichita Falls.

