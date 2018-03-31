WFPD investigating shooting on 8th St. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD investigating shooting on 8th St.

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

WFPD said a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night.

They said it happened in the 2300 block of 8th Street around 8:00 p.m.

They said it happened at the home of the man they say fired the gun, but add they are getting conflicting stories from the victim and that homeowner. 

Officers tell us it appears to be a drug deal gone bad.

Police said they do not have enough evidence to make an arrest and are investigating if the shooting was in self-defense or not. 

The man was shot in the leg and hand and has non-life threatening injuries. 

