Texoma Cowboy Church members gather for sunrise service

Cold temperatures didn't stop some church members from waking up early Sunday morning.

For nearly 100 people, Easter started with a sunrise service at Texoma Cowboy Church.

"There is really no significance of the weekend except for the fact that it's just a time that we kind of stop and reflect on the resurrection of Christ, that he has risen, that the tomb is empty," Youth and Student Pastor, Garnet Jackson said. "Just to focus back in on the sovereignty of our Father that is in heaven, and what actually took place and what it meant for Christ to take on the burden of our sins."

Many tried to stay warm with blankets, gloves, and a cup of coffee.

Pastor Jackson said for some church members this service is something they look forward to every year.

"In the past, we've had horses in the arena. We've had some of the congregation bring horses and ride around at the beginning of the service," Pastor Jackson said. "Its kind of something fun for them to do, and it kind of gets back to our cowboy heritage."

However, the celebration didn't end there. After their second service at 10 a.m., the kids got the chance to participate in a big Easter egg hunt.

"Umm I think {I got} maybe 20," 5-year-old, Anna Sheppard said.

In less than 15 minutes the hunt was over and almost every kid walked away with a basket full of eggs, candy, and toys.

"It was really fun," 8-year-old, Tucker Spivey said. "I hope I get more next year."

Pastor Jackson said from now on, Texoma Cowboy Church will have two Sunday services.

The first one will start at 9 a.m. and the other at 10 a.m.



