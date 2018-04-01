Kids hunt for 10,000 eggs at Texoma church - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Kids hunt for 10,000 eggs at Texoma church

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The cloudy, cool weather didn't stop kids from hunting eggs Easter Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma) The cloudy, cool weather didn't stop kids from hunting eggs Easter Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
First Assembly Wichita Falls held an Easter egg hunt after their 10:15 a.m. church service. (Source: RNN Texoma) First Assembly Wichita Falls held an Easter egg hunt after their 10:15 a.m. church service. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The cool and cloudy weather didn't stop kids from hunting eggs Easter Sunday.

First Assembly Wichita Falls held an Easter egg hunt after their 10:15 a.m. church service.

And it wasn't just any Easter egg hunt. It was an egg hunt for 10,000 eggs. 

Kids were separated into several different age groups to hunt in separate areas behind the church. They all had a blast.

Pastor Keith Daugherty and his wife Sharon said it is the church's duty to serve the community.

"Honestly, this is why we do what we do," Pastor Daugherty said. "To be able to touch the community, to be able to touch families and see families just experience the goodness of God." 

The kids were so excited to receive all the candy from the eggs and church staff was thrilled to be able to put a smile on the children's faces.

Pastor Daugherty also said he is blessed to be able to pastor such incredible people.

"We are so appreciative to have such an incredible team, an incredible group of volunteers, a church that is so willing to do this, to love on our city and we feel blessed to be able to be their pastors."

