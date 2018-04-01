Kids hunt for 10,000 eggs at Texoma church

A data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at department store chains.
A data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at department store chains.
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.
The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.
The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.
"Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message," the pope tweeted.
"Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message," the pope tweeted.