Car fire spreads to homes in Wichita Falls

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls fire crews are investigating a car fire that damaged two homes Sunday night.

It happened in the 2200 block of Kimberly Lane around 8 p.m.

Firefighters said the car was under a carport. The said the fire spread to the home where that vehicle was parked at and a neighbor's house.

One person was in the home where the fire started but got out safely.

No word on exactly what caused the car to catch fire or the amount of damage.

