Crystal Roacho is wanted for Money Laundering by the WFPD. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Crystal Marie Roacho, 28, is wanted for Money Laundering. Roacho is five feet six inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.

