BBB Bureau Briefs: Secure Your ID Day

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Monica Horton with the BBB spoke with Ava Van Valen about Secure Your ID day.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Monica Horton, President of the BBB of North/Central Texas joined Ava Van Valen on Newschannel 6 at Noon to discuss Secure Your ID day later this month. 

A key feature of this event is free on-site document shredding plus tips to protect your identity. Identity Theft can happen in an instant and everyone is at risk, so here’s the first rule: If you don’t need it, destroy it – responsibly.

Thieves look for opportunities to steal unsecured documents containing your personal information. They are most often stolen from your garbage, vehicles, home, computers, purses and mailboxes.

These criminals want access to your checkbooks, medical bills, credit and debit cards, as well as statements, credit applications, and death certificates.

Don’t know what to shred and what to keep? Records Retention schedules can be found online at irs.gov or other organizations.

BBB “Secure Your ID” Day

April 21, 2018

BBB Offices - 2107 Kemp Blvd.

9:00am – 12:00pm

Bring up to “three” boxes or bags of paper documents that contain your personal identifiers, and we’ll shred them for you on the spot, courtesy of A-1 Freeman Paper Pig shredding.

Sponsors for the event are Midwestern State University and Patterson Family of Dealerships. 

