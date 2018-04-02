Fort Worth company recalls raw beef products

Thousands of pounds of raw beef products are being recalled by a Fort Worth packaging company. (Source: KAUZ)

PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.

This is according to a release the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service sent out over the weekend.

The frozen beef items were produced on March 23 and 24, 2018. The following products are subject to this recall:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of "BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS," with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of "PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS," with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh "USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS," a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh "USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS," a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products subject to recall have EST. 3475 as the establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

According to the release, the problem was discovered on March 30, 2018, when inspection personnel reviewed establishment records and found the establishment operated on March 24, 2018, without inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the release. If consumers are concerned about a reaction, the FSIS is encouraging consumers to contact a healthcare provider.

These products should not be consumed and instead thrown away or taken back to the place of purchase. For a look at a retail distribution list, click here. If you have questions about the recall you can contact Sane Fresh, Vice President of Quality Assurance for Patterson Foods at (817) 546-3561.

