Changes coming to main gate, visitor center hours at SAFB

Changes are being made at Sheppard Air Force Base to increase security and safety of the military installations.

A post to the base's Facebook page said beginning Thursday, April 4, the main gate will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Missile gate and search pit will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but it will be closed on weekends and holidays.

The visitor center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well and closed on weekends and holidays. The hospital gate will remain closed.

Officials said, due to recent events across Department of Defense installations, SAFB is tailoring its entry control operations to create a more robust and secure environment to train Airmen, Soldiers, Sailor and Marines.

