Local group takes stand against child abuse

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and many organizations are taking part to help stop child abuse in Wichita County.

One of the groups taking part is the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association.

The organization is partnering with Patsy's House by selling t-shirts with the phrase, "Be a hero" to bring awareness to the ongoing problem.

Organizers say they want to take part because police officers work with child abuse regularly and want to put a stop to it.

"Being a hero is about bringing someone stepping up and being aware of the situation and stopping this," said John Spragins, president of the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association. "We want to overall reduce child abuse and awareness to it to reduce the child abuse in our local community."

You can purchase the shirts all April.

Shirts can be bought by contacting the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association.

Shirts range from $15 to $25.

The group will also be out at Patterson Honda Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with Patsy's House for their annual "Pinwheel for Patsy's House" event.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved