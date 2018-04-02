Social media playing large role in WF bond propositions

Early voting begins in three weeks in Wichita Falls on seven propositions that are part of the city's bond proposal.

The Chamber of Commerce is showing support for all seven and is using social media to get their message out. Those platforms have helped them reach thousands of people.

They want to inform as many people as possible on these bond issues and have a conversation with them. They think one of the best ways is by using social media platforms.

"You always have it within arms reach," Director of Social Media for Hoegger Communications, Kristen Conrady said. "It's the first thing you look at in the morning and it's the last thing you look at at the end of the day."

"It allows us to reach tens of thousands of people at any given time relatively inexpensively," C.E.O. of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said. "And it also allows us to have an ongoing conversation with people."

Florsheim said it's very important for them to get their message out and they want to make sure everyone understands what they will be voting on.

"We want to have these conversations," he said. "One of the interesting things about this campaign so far is that it's allowed us to have these discussions with people that we've never talked to before."

Conrady said it's an efficient and effective strategy that can reach tens of thousands of people if used correctly.

"It's all about eyeballs and attention," Conrady said."Getting people aware and not being apathetic about their city and not leaving things to be neglected."

She said most people are on Facebook at least 40 minutes a day. So she understands the Chamber's strategy and is eager to see if it turns into votes.

"It is a very relatable way for them to get their message across to the voters and the citizens of Wichita Falls," Conrady said.

"Our job is to be accessible," Florsheim said. "And if we're going to be a part of this business community and achieve our mission of building a better community, in this instance it requires votes. So we're going to make sure that the voters are understanding what's going on and why."

Conrady said social media is a way of life and that other organizations should embrace it to get their message out because it's here to stay.



