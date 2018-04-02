WF central Boys & Girls Club gym gets makeover

Board of Directors recently approved a renovation and preservation project on the historic gym that was built in 1940. (Source: KAUZ)

Renovations are underway for the Wichita Falls Central Boys & Girls Club gymnasium.

Randy Cooper, the executive director, said this is the oldest operating nonprofit gymnasium in Wichita Falls.

"We are going to remove the suspended ceiling and open up the magnificent vaulted ceiling that we covered 33 years ago," Cooper said.

Cooper said after looking into a number of projects board members agreed it was time for a makeover.

"We will paint all of our painted surfaces, walls, our bleachers, ceilings, trusses and our beams," Cooper said.

Also on their list, is to install new lighting above their gym floor and bleachers.

"But to also preserve this structure, the original seating we're going to refinish {it}," Cooper said.

The nonprofit will also repair all of their damaged drywall and wood decking surfaces.

Cooper said the project cost nearly $100,000 and is being funded through the generosity of donors.

"We want to utilize our structure to develop good character in young people," Cooper said. "It's an investment in your community and it's an investment in young people that will pay dividends down the road."

The project is expected to be complete by June. Just in time for their summer indoor soccer league.

