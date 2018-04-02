Crash in Henrietta claims the lives of two people

DPS Troopers are investigating a crash in Henrietta that claimed the lives of two people.

Sergeant Dan Buesing said it happened Monday just before 6:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 287 and 82.

He said a man and a woman from California were in a pick-up truck pulling a trailer when they went around the curve and lost control. The vehicle rolled several times before crashing into a ditch.

The woman was ejected from the truck. They both died at the scene.

Sgt. Buesing said they were not wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation tonight.

