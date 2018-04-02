HS scoreboard: Rider soccer teams advance in playoffs - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scoreboard: Rider soccer teams advance in playoffs

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
The Rider Lady Raider soccer team huddles before their Area playoff game with Birdville Monday night / Source: KAUZ The Rider Lady Raider soccer team huddles before their Area playoff game with Birdville Monday night / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Soccer

Reg. I-5A Boys Area Rd

Rider           1
South Hills  0
Rider wins 6-5 in PKs

Reg. Qtrs: Rider vs WFHS/Birdville winner, TBD

Reg. I-5A Girls Area Rd

Birdville  0
Rider      1
RID: Keeley Ayala G

Reg. Qtrs: Rider vs NW Eaton/Colleyville Heritage winner, TBD

HS Baseball

District 9-2A

Archer City  18 (5-0)
Petrolia         4 (1-5)
AC: Trey Strickland 4 RBI

