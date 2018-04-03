#SafePlaceSelfie Day, the fun before the storm - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

#SafePlaceSelfie Day, the fun before the storm

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron and his son have determined the interior closet of their home is the safest place. (Source: John Cameron) First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron and his son have determined the interior closet of their home is the safest place. (Source: John Cameron)
First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith found the safest place inside the Newschannel 6 building. (Source: Carly Smith) First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith found the safest place inside the Newschannel 6 building. (Source: Carly Smith)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The first and most crucial step in preparing for severe weather is knowing where your safe place is.

Find your safe place and post a selfie all over social media on Wednesday, April 4 with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie to join in on the fun before the storm.

The National Weather Service launches the #SafePlaceSelfie Campaign to promote safety where ever you are.

Think about the safe place at home, at work, or even at church. Do you know where you would go if a Tornado Struck your office?

Meteorologists suggest you get creative with your photos and think about all hazardous not just Tornadoes.

Is your safe place always the same? Another tip for a good selfie, show off what you have in your safe room.

Share a selfie with the First Alert 6 Weather App on your phone, your emergency kit or a NOAA Weather Radio.

To keep the fun going NOAA asks that you tag a friend and ask them if they know where their safe place is.

