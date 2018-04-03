April is Donate Life Month

An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ)

The month of April is National Donate Life Month.

It serves as encouragement for people to register as an organ donor.

Organ donation saves lives. Monday morning, an organ transplant receiver and the donor's family came together to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month.

The flag was raised outside D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State University.

