April is Donate Life Month - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

April is Donate Life Month

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ) An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The month of April is National Donate Life Month. 

It serves as encouragement for people to register as an organ donor. 

Organ donation saves lives. Monday morning, an organ transplant receiver and the donor's family came together to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month.

The flag was raised outside D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State University. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Court: government can't block immigrant teens from abortion

    Court: government can't block immigrant teens from abortion

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:22:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:25:57 GMT
    A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

    A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

  • UPDATE: Victims identified in crash near Henrietta

    UPDATE: Victims identified in crash near Henrietta

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:15:51 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    DPS Troopers told Newschannel 6 they are investigating a crash in Henrietta that claimed the lives of two people. 

    DPS Troopers told Newschannel 6 they are investigating a crash in Henrietta that claimed the lives of two people. 

  • April is Donate Life Month

    April is Donate Life Month

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:45:35 GMT
    An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ)An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ)
    An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ)An organ donation recipient and the donor's family came together Monday to raise a flag in honor of Donate Life Month. (Source: KAUZ)

    It serves as encouragement for people to register as an organ donor.

    It serves as encouragement for people to register as an organ donor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly