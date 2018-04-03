WF man allegedly steals, threatens victim with hammer - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF man allegedly steals, threatens victim with hammer

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Alexis Maldonado-Rodriguez has been charged with Aggravated Robbery by the WFPD. (Source: WCSO) Alexis Maldonado-Rodriguez has been charged with Aggravated Robbery by the WFPD. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Monday night following a disturbance at an apartment complex. 

Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maplewood to the Parks Place Apartments in reference to a possible aggravated robbery. 

When police arrived on the scene they found a man who matched the description of the suspect, who officers were told had just taken items from the victim's vehicle and threatened the victim with a hammer.

Officers detained the suspect, Alexis Rodriguez-Maldonado, 21, after he tried to walk away from the scene.

Police said when talking to the victim, he said he heard a loud banging sound outside his apartment and when he looked outside he saw Rodriguez-

Maldonado inside his (the victim) vehicle taking items out. 

The victim went outside to confront Rodriguez-Maldonado, according to police. When the victim confronted the suspect, the victim said Rodriguez-Maldonado threatened to hurt him with a hammer he had in his hand. 

Officers spoke to a witness who said they saw Rodriguez-Maldonado inside the victim's vehicle and saw Rodriguez-Maldonado threaten the victim with a hammer.

Rodriguez-Maldonado was taken to the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
