WF man accused of trying to take gun from officer - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF man accused of trying to take gun from officer

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Aaron Avery, 25, is accused of trying to grab an officer's gun during a struggle on Tuesday morning. (Source: WCSO) Aaron Avery, 25, is accused of trying to grab an officer's gun during a struggle on Tuesday morning. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls man is accused of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon away from an officer following an incident early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenbriar Apartments in the 900 block of Airport Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they were invited in to a residence where Aaron Eugene Avery, 25, was located. 

A record check showed Avery was barred from this complex in April of 2016. When officers entered the room where Avery was they told him he was under arrest.

At that point, according to police, Avery began resisting. During the struggle, one officer said Avery got his hand on the officer's duty weapon. Both officers pushed away from Avery in an attempt to keep him from getting the weapon.

Avery continued to resist arrest, even after being tased three times, according to police. Officers also said they saw Avery put a steak knife under him as he laid on his stomach during the incident. 

Once Avery was taken into custody, officers discovered Avery also had a putty knife in his right hand. Avery was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass of a Habitation with a Deadly Weapon and Attempt to take Weapon from Officer. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, no bond had been set. 

