Old Alamo school land rezoned for new apartments

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments.

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments.

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The old Alamo Elementary School in Wichita Falls is poised for new life as 42 upscale apartments. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Old Alamo School will be converted into apartments and construction is expected to begin in May. (Source: KAUZ)

Demolition and cleaning have begun at the old Wichita Falls I.S.D. school, Alamo Elementary, to turn it into a 43 unit apartment complex. Now the developers can take the next step in the project.

That's because on Monday city council passed an ordinance to rezone the property, allowing developer Rick Graham to begin construction.

Graham said he will now focus on completing his stormwater retention system and hopes to break ground in May.

It's a project he said he's very passionate about.

"I hate to see old buildings be torn down and destroyed," Graham said. "Most of it is an old brick structure and some of it's not. Some of it is quite more modern."

He said the apartments will be high quality and very modern with game rooms and a jogging trail. They will also have the original features of the classrooms with large rooms, high ceilings, and long hallways.

He's hoping to have them open and running in either October or November.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.