WF makes changes to requirements for PUD districts - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF makes changes to requirements for PUD districts

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
City Manager Darron Leiker discusses why he thinks changing the PUD requirements is a good idea. (Source: KAUZ) City Manager Darron Leiker discusses why he thinks changing the PUD requirements is a good idea. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Changes are being made to a Wichita Falls city ordinance.

It is expected to make it easier for developers to build in a Planned Unit Development District.

On Tuesday city council passed a resolution reducing the minimum size of a PUD district from five acres to three.

A PUD district is a mix of different districts like Single Family Residential and General Commercial. It gives developers more flexibility to build what they want.

"You are able to create a much more unified community, like a master plan community, with a lot of different uses and activities associated with that," Director of Community Development, Dana Schoening said. "I believe that if an investor is looking at Wichita Falls or they're looking somewhere else, the Planning Unit Development tool gives us a better ability to bring that investment here to Wichita Falls.

The change was made to allow Tiny Homes Village, a housing district for veterans, to move forward with their project.

Schoening said zoning them as a PUD district was the only option. They also believe the change could lead to more PUD districts in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

