Freeze Warning

The winds will become much lighter later tonight as the center of a very cool air mass moves right on top of us. By morning, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. This may be just cold enough for a light freeze in some areas especially across southern Oklahoma and extreme north Texas. Wednesday will be a cool one with day time highs in the 50s and lower 60s. A quick turn around takes place with south winds for Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be in the 70s. We may see a few showers or storms with a return of a little moisture Thursday night, with a better chance for rain arriving Friday night and Saturday with another surge of cold Arctic air. Saturday looks very cool once again. In fact, weather information suggest rain could change or mix with snow to our north.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist