Motion to change WF ordinance on storage units taken off agenda

By Alex Achten, Reporter
If the ordinance was passed, stricter restrictions would have been placed on storage units like the one pictured above. (Source: KAUZ) If the ordinance was passed, stricter restrictions would have been placed on storage units like the one pictured above. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx

Wichita Falls city councilors were expected to vote on changing an ordinance to create stricter regulations on temporary storage units on Tuesday.

Instead, it was taken off the agenda and sent back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review after many of their board members felt it needed to be looked over again.

It was one of many topics Newschannel 6 discussed with Mayor Stephen Santellana on Monday's with the Mayor.

City Manager Darron Leiker said he expects it to be back on the agenda in May.

