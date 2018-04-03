Motion to change WF ordinance on storage units taken off agenda

If the ordinance was passed, stricter restrictions would have been placed on storage units like the one pictured above. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls city councilors were expected to vote on changing an ordinance to create stricter regulations on temporary storage units on Tuesday.

Instead, it was taken off the agenda and sent back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review after many of their board members felt it needed to be looked over again.

It was one of many topics Newschannel 6 discussed with Mayor Stephen Santellana on Monday's with the Mayor.

You can find that complete Facebook live video below.

City Manager Darron Leiker said he expects it to be back on the agenda in May.

