WF woman arrested for alleged injury to a child

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday evening on a warrant for Injury to a Child.

According to an arrest affidavit, on February 26, the 7-year-old victim arrived to school at Jefferson Elementary and teachers immediately noticed the child had bruising and redness around his right eye and cheek area.

When asked what happened, the victim said he was injured when Heather Nicole Stone, 29, slammed his head into a wall. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the injuries to the child's face.

The victim said he was scared to speak to police and did not want to get Stone into trouble, according to arrest records. Police contacted Stone to speak about the incident.

During the interview, the officer said Stone lied several times about what happened and claimed the child was making the story up to get her into trouble. The officer also said Stone said the victim was autistic and thinks this is 'all a game.'

Police said after getting caught in several lies, Stone admitted her son got into trouble twice that morning and had to be spanked twice. Stone said when she went to spank him the second time the child tried to run away from her.

At that point, according to the arrest warrant, Stone said she 'bear-hugged' the child and slammed him into the wall to keep him from running away. She went on to say she then got him down on the bed and spanked him.

Stone said she noticed the bruising after she slammed the child into the wall but told officers it was not her intention to hurt his face. She said she was only trying to contain him so she could spank him again.

Stone said her anxiety gets so bad she cannot handle the child. Based on the victim's statements to his teacher's about Stone and Stone's admission to police about slamming the child into the wall, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.