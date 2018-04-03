Wichita Falls Health District hosts public health week

The Wichita Falls, Wichita County Public Health District is holding its annual public health week.

The Health District is using this week as a way to improve its overall health numbers, following a decline on a list of healthiest Texas counties released by the University of Wisconsin in March.

The week will focus on areas that the county sees a decline in obesity and graduation rates.

One project being introduced is a kitchen where instructors can show people how to cook healthy meals.

"It is not just getting a shot or seeing a doctor," said Will Carter, Program Coordinator for the Health District. "It is eating healthier. Now we are going to be able to actually show people how to eat healthier how to prepare these foods and make them in a healthier way."

"We have to integrate the use of different ideas and thoughts into that culture and slowly and gradually change people's culture and make those subtle changes," said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director for the Health District.

Public Health Week continues all week.

You can take part in a scavenger hunt by getting clues on the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District Facebook page.

There will also be a health fair Saturday at the Health District from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

People will be able to see the kitchen and many other fun activities.

