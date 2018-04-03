Parents support Nocona ISD to arm teachers - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Parents support Nocona ISD to arm teachers

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Many parents in Nocona approve Nocona ISD to arm its teachers. (Source: KAUZ) Many parents in Nocona approve Nocona ISD to arm its teachers. (Source: KAUZ)
NOCONA, TX -

Nocona ISD is joining 170 other school districts in the state by arming its teachers.

This new change will also make them the fifth district in Montague county to allow concealed firearms to be carried on campus.

The decision came during a meeting last month and many parents in Nocona said they are all for it.

For example, Tyler Thomas, who has three little girls believes the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun.

"If the teachers are comfortable and have the right training and certification then I'm all for it," Thomas said.

David Armstrong, whose daughter is a Nocona ISD student said he also approves.

"If the teacher is qualified with the weapon and they are licensed and they know how to use it, and when they should and shouldn't use it, I think its a good idea and could keep students safe," Armstrong said.

He adds the only thing that he is concerned about is how teachers will conceal their guns to ensure no student gets a hold of it.

There is no word yet on how soon this new policy will take action.

