Freeze expected in the morning, here's how to protect your plant - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Freeze expected in the morning, here's how to protect your plants

By Zach Holder, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect
Last average freeze dates Last average freeze dates
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

After a chilly first two days of April, we briefly warmed up this morning. A cold front will send us back to near or below freezing by Wednesday morning. So what can you do to protect your plants? The easiest thing for people to do, if the plants are in pots, is pick to them up and bring them inside. But what if they're in the ground or just too heavy to pick up?"

Katherine Smith, owner of Smith's Gardentown, says that most plants should be able to handle a light frost. Trees, shrubs, any Perennial plants will not be hurt by a freeze. Many Petunias will be okay. What you should be concerned about is vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and sweet potato vines. These temperature sensitive plants will either need to be brought in or put in a light frost blanket overnight. 

Freezes like these aren't uncommon, we're still close to our average last freeze dates with our southern counties the first to experience their last freeze and then slowly moving up towards the Red River with our Oklahoma counties usually seeing the last freeze of the year in early April. Graham, TX is also one of the last cities to see a freeze. You can see the dates for your, or cities near you, in the picture above. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:38:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.

  • Rider Girls soccer Winning Tradition

    Rider Girls soccer Winning Tradition

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:56:23 GMT
    Rider girls soccer coach Carl Weirsema. / Source: KAUZRider girls soccer coach Carl Weirsema. / Source: KAUZ

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

  • Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal

    Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:55:07 GMT
    DACADACA

    Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years. Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border. 

    Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years. Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border. 

    Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly