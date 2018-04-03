Freeze expected in the morning, here's how to protect your plants

The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider." Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years. Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border.
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.
The Nocona playground project is in need of volunteers to help build phase two of their Chief Peta's Playground.
