WF man accused of exposing himself to child

Isaac Cline is accused of exposing himself in the presence of a 12-year-old girl. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man turned himself in on Monday for two Indecency with a Child by Exposure charges.

According to the arrest warrant, on March 27, officers with the WFPD were contacted by school officials about a child who was revealing information they believed was consistent with indecency with a child.

The 12-year-old victim was interviewed at Patsy's House Children Advocacy Center, where she said, Isaac Kemuel Cline, 28, would expose himself and touch himself inappropriately while he watched pornography in the child's presence.

The victim said the incidents have been occurring since August of 2017. The most recent, according to the arrest affidavit, occurred on March 26 and 27 at Rhea Road and Moffett Street while the victim waited for the school bus.

On March 28, Cline was interviewed by police and admitted to the acts described by the victim. A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 29. Cline was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday, April 2, and charged with two counts Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

As of Tuesday evening, Cline remained in jail on a $15,000 bond.

