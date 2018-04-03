Nocona playground project starts phase 2 construction - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nocona playground project starts phase 2 construction

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Volunteers worked on phase two of Chief Peta's Playground Tuesday morning. (Source: KAUZ) Volunteers worked on phase two of Chief Peta's Playground Tuesday morning. (Source: KAUZ)
NOCONA, TX(RNN Texoma) -

The Nocona playground project is in need of volunteers to help build phase two of their Chief Peta's Playground.

Phase one kicked off last spring and on Tuesday close to 30 volunteers showed up to get to work in the second half.

The playground has been around for nearly 60 years and the equipment no longer meets safety standards.

Which is why many are pitching in so kids in Nocona have a safe, accessible and fun space to enjoy.

"We are going to have a couple of big slides. A swirly slide, tire swings, regular swings, and special need accessible swings," said Nocona playground project Coordinator, Sarah Renfro. "Our pride and joy is the merry-go-round that's going to be wheelchair accessible, so wheelchairs can roll directly on to there."

Renfro said the ride will also have seats for kids who need to sit down and plenty of room for kids who want to stand up.

The upgrades cost nearly $250,000 and were funded by sponsors and community members.

The park is expected to be complete by this weekend, with a grand opening celebration set for Friday, April 13 in the evening.

More information on that event and how you can volunteer this week can be found on their Facebook Page @Nocona Playground Project
 

