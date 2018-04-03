Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal

DACA DACA
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years.

Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border. He said he wants to see both parties focus on finding a solution and not making it a political issue.

"There ought to be a way for them to stay in the country legally but at the same time that needs to be attached to greater security at our border and inside our country," he said.

The program was ended by President Donald Trump last September and he gave Congress six months to find a solution. The deadline ended last month and a court ruling delayed the end of the program. With no solution, the residency status for more than 700,000, including Wichita Falls resident Dayanne Astudillo, has become uncertain. 

Astudillo,22, said her biggest fear is her DACA request will not be renewed.

She said she grew concerned after President Donald Trump tweeted the program ended on Easter Sunday and Monday.

"He says one thing but he comes out with something else next time," Astudillo said. "[I feel] frustrated really because who knows what he's really thinking or what they're all thinking."Her parents brought her from Mexico to the U.S. when she was just three years old. 

She is waiting to register at Vernon College and join the licensed vocational nursing program. She said if all goes well, she expects to graduate next year. Even if no solution is made soon, she said that will not stop her from chasing her dream.

"One thing is certain that I know of, they can't take away my right to an education," Astudillo said. "They can't stop me from going to school."

Rep. Thornberry said a narrowly focused bill for DACA and stronger border security is the best solution. He said he believes that deal will happen by the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:30:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.

  • Rider Girls soccer Winning Tradition

    Rider Girls soccer Winning Tradition

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:56:23 GMT
    Rider girls soccer coach Carl Weirsema. / Source: KAUZRider girls soccer coach Carl Weirsema. / Source: KAUZ

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

  • Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal

    Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:55:07 GMT
    DACADACA

    Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years. Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border. 

    Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years. Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border. 

    Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly