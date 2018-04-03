Rep. Thornberry says 'compromise' needed for DACA deal

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years.

Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border. He said he wants to see both parties focus on finding a solution and not making it a political issue.

"There ought to be a way for them to stay in the country legally but at the same time that needs to be attached to greater security at our border and inside our country," he said.

The program was ended by President Donald Trump last September and he gave Congress six months to find a solution. The deadline ended last month and a court ruling delayed the end of the program. With no solution, the residency status for more than 700,000, including Wichita Falls resident Dayanne Astudillo, has become uncertain.

Astudillo,22, said her biggest fear is her DACA request will not be renewed.

She said she grew concerned after President Donald Trump tweeted the program ended on Easter Sunday and Monday.

"He says one thing but he comes out with something else next time," Astudillo said. "[I feel] frustrated really because who knows what he's really thinking or what they're all thinking."Her parents brought her from Mexico to the U.S. when she was just three years old.

She is waiting to register at Vernon College and join the licensed vocational nursing program. She said if all goes well, she expects to graduate next year. Even if no solution is made soon, she said that will not stop her from chasing her dream.

"One thing is certain that I know of, they can't take away my right to an education," Astudillo said. "They can't stop me from going to school."

Rep. Thornberry said a narrowly focused bill for DACA and stronger border security is the best solution. He said he believes that deal will happen by the end of the year.

