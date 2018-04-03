Rep. Thornberry on military funding increase, Sheppard AFB improvements

Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.
Congress recently passed a spending bill that gave the military a $61 billion increase in spending funds. Congressman Mac Thornberry is an avid supporter of increasing military spending and shared how he hopes the funds improve Sheppard Air Force Base.
The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider." Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R, TX) said compromise is needed from both Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides immigrants brought to the country as children legal permission in the country for two years. Rep. Thornberry said he wants a solution that will be fair to the Dreamers and secure the U.S. border.
