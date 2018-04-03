SAFB Airmen get use-of-force training

After a chilly first two days of April, we briefly warmed up this morning. A cold front will send us back to near or below freezing by Wednesday morning. So what can you do to protect the plants?
After a chilly first two days of April, we briefly warmed up this morning. A cold front will send us back to near or below freezing by Wednesday morning. So what can you do to protect the plants?
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.
Sheppard's Security Forces Squadron trained on a new way of teaching them to make better split-second decisions.
Sheppard's Security Forces Squadron trained on a new way of teaching them to make better split-second decisions.
Congress recently passed a spending bill that gave the military a $61 billion increase in spending funds. Congressman Mac Thornberry is an avid supporter of increasing military spending and shared how he hopes the funds improve Sheppard Air Force Base.
Congress recently passed a spending bill that gave the military a $61 billion increase in spending funds. Congressman Mac Thornberry is an avid supporter of increasing military spending and shared how he hopes the funds improve Sheppard Air Force Base.