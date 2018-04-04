HS soccer scores & highlights: Area Round - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer scores & highlights: Area Round

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Hirschi stayed close for a half, but fell to San Elizario for the second-straight year, 4-0 in Midland / Source: KAUZ Hirschi stayed close for a half, but fell to San Elizario for the second-straight year, 4-0 in Midland / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Reg. I-5A Area Round

WFHS    1
Birdville  2
WF: Daniel Alvarez G

Reg. I-4A Area Round

Hirschi           0
San Elizario   4

Girls

Reg. I-5A Area Round

WFHS        0
Grapevine  1

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS soccer scores & highlights: Area Round

    HS soccer scores & highlights: Area Round

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:53:23 GMT
    Hirschi stayed close for a half, but fell to San Elizario for the second-straight year, 4-0 in Midland / Source: KAUZHirschi stayed close for a half, but fell to San Elizario for the second-straight year, 4-0 in Midland / Source: KAUZ

    Boys Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS    1 Birdville  2 WF: Daniel Alvarez G Reg. I-4A Area Round Hirschi           0 San Elizario   4 Girls Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS        0 Grapevine  1 Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

    Boys Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS    1 Birdville  2 WF: Daniel Alvarez G Reg. I-4A Area Round Hirschi           0 San Elizario   4 Girls Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS        0 Grapevine  1 Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • HS diamond highlights and scores: April 3

    HS diamond highlights and scores: April 3

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:51:08 GMT
    WFHS catcher Emma Kuhrt stands at the plate before hitting a 3-run home run in the Lady Coyotes' 7-6 win over Rider / Source: KAUZWFHS catcher Emma Kuhrt stands at the plate before hitting a 3-run home run in the Lady Coyotes' 7-6 win over Rider / Source: KAUZ

    Highlights and scores from baseball and softball action around Texoma on Tuesday, including maybe the most important Rider-WFHS softball game of all time!

    Highlights and scores from baseball and softball action around Texoma on Tuesday, including maybe the most important Rider-WFHS softball game of all time!

  • Rider Girls soccer Winning Tradition

    Rider Girls soccer Winning Tradition

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:56:23 GMT
    Rider girls soccer coach Carl Weirsema. / Source: KAUZRider girls soccer coach Carl Weirsema. / Source: KAUZ

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

    •   
Powered by Frankly