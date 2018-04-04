HS diamond highlights and scores: April 3 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond highlights and scores: April 3

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WFHS catcher Emma Kuhrt stands at the plate before hitting a 3-run home run in the Lady Coyotes' 7-6 win over Rider / Source: KAUZ WFHS catcher Emma Kuhrt stands at the plate before hitting a 3-run home run in the Lady Coyotes' 7-6 win over Rider / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 5-5A

WFHS       1 (0-7)
Braswell  20 (4-1)
F/5

District 6-4A

#11 Iowa Park  9 (3-0)
Burkburnett      0 (2-2)
IP: Chris Dickens 7 IP, H, 17 K

Vernon    5 (2-1)
Graham  1 (1-2)
VER: Chad Thomas 7 IP, ER, 2 H, 11 K

District 8-3A

Paradise  7 (3-4)
Bowie      2 (3-4)

Holliday  8 (7-0)
Nocona  4 (1-6)

City View    0 (0-7)
Henrietta  16 (3-4)
HEN: Seth Roberts 3 RBI

Boyd        14 (6-1)
Jacksboro  1 (5-2)

District 9-2A

Seymour       2 (5-2)
Archer City  11 (6-0)
SEY: Cole Schoonover 2 RBI
AC: Jake Browning 6 IP, 14 K, 2/3, 2B, RBI, Jed Castles 2/3, 2 RBI

Quanah        1 (4-3)
Windthorst  12 (6-1)

Olney  31 (3-4)
Electra  3 (1-6)
OLN: Cesar Flores 7 RBI

District 10-2A

Saint Jo  7
Alvord   10

Softball

District 5-5A

WFHS  7 (5-3)
Rider    6 (3-5)
WF: Emma Kuhrt 3-R HR

District 6-4A

#10 Vernon  5 (3-1)
Graham     10 (4-0)
GRA: Alex Husen 3 H, 3 RBI

Iowa Park     0 (1-3)
Burkburnett  8 (2-2)
BURK: Jocelyn Bright 7 IP, H, 16 K

District 8-3A

#13 City View  0 (5-4)
Henrietta       10 (5-4)
HEN: Haleigh Hogan 6 IP, H, 8 K, Kaci Williams 3 RBI

Holliday  20 (4-5)
Nocona    2 (0-8)
HOL: Bree Zellers 3 H, 4 RBI, Alli Curd, Hadley McCoy 3 RBI each

Paradise  4 (7-2)
Bowie      5 (6-3)
BOW: Katelyn Allison 2 RBI, Callie Melton GW RBI

District 8-2A

Seymour        0 (3-4)
Archer City  15 (5-2)
AC: Victoria Rater 4 H, 2 RBI, Erika Guerra, Hope Browning 3 RBI each

Olney    7 (1-7)
Electra  9 (3-4)
ELE: Brenn Myers 2/4, 2 R, RBI

Windthorst  25 (7-0)
Quanah         2 (0-6)
F/3/Gm 1
WIN: Abby Brown 4 H, 3 RBI

Quanah         0 (0-7)
Windthorst  15 (8-0)
F/3/Gm 2
WIN: Robyn Pickel 3 RBI

#18 Petrolia  16
Northside        0
F/Gm 1
PET: Kelsie Whalen 4 RBI

Northside        2 
#18 Petrolia  18
PET: Sam Deford 4 H, 4 RBI

    Boys Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS    1 Birdville  2 WF: Daniel Alvarez G Reg. I-4A Area Round Hirschi           0 San Elizario   4 Girls Reg. I-5A Area Round WFHS        0 Grapevine  1

    Highlights and scores from baseball and softball action around Texoma on Tuesday, including maybe the most important Rider-WFHS softball game of all time!

    The Rider Lady Raiders soccer team has had one constant the past 24 years and that's head coach Carl Wiersema. Coming off a 1-0 victory over Birdville to advance in the playoffs we caught up with Coach Weirsema to find out why he chose to stay in Wichita Falls and build a winning tradition at Rider high school. "First of all Wichita Falls is a great place to live great place to raise a family and that brings me to Rider."  Head coach Carl Weirsema has been on the sidel...

