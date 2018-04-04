Wilbarger Co. traffic stop ends with pot bust

A California man was arrested on Monday afternoon in Wilbarger Co. following a traffic stop with a DPS Trooper. (File Photo)

A traffic stop on Monday afternoon lands a California man behind bars in Wilbarger County.

Around 1:20 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped an SUV on southbound US-287 near Vernon for a traffic violation. A DPS canine arrived on the scene and alerted to on the vehicle.

According to a release, during a search of the vehicle, three large duffle bags with marijuana inside were found in the rear of the SUV.

The driver, Daniel Edwin Thrasher, 25, of Eureka, California, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and taken to the Wilbarger County Jail.

The total weight of the marijuana came out to 110 pounds and were allegedly being taken from California to Temple, Texas.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.